KTR reminds Modi about his promise for ‘Achhe Din’

09:35 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

File Photo: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao reminded the former about his promise for ‘Achhe din’ in the country.

Following the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections on May 16 of 2014, Narendra Modi tweeted stating that India has won. He assured that ‘Acche din aanewaale hain!’ (good days are ahead).

Reminding this, Rama Rao shared the old tweet by the Prime Minister, stating that eight years ago on this very day, Modi had promised ‘Achhe Din’. But the Modi government delivered something else.

“Rupee at its Lowest Rs 77.80; Highest unemployment in 45 yrs; Highest inflation in 30 yrs; Highest LPG price in the world; Worst economy in 42 yrs. Well done Sir, (sic)” he said.

