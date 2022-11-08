KTR responds to Nizam College students protest, urges Education Minister to address issues

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:37 AM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday responded to the issue of Nizam College undergraduate students’ protest over the allotment of the hostel on the campus.

He asked Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to intervene and address the issue.

In a tweet, the IT Minister said as per the request of the students, the girls’ hostel was built and handed over to the college. The situation seems unwarranted.

Students of Nizam College have been protesting over the allotment of the hostel on the campus to undergraduate students. However, according to the students, the college management was providing hostel facilities to the PG students.

“Request Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu to kindly intervene and address the issue. As per the request of the students, girls hostel was built and handed over to the college. This situation seems unwarranted,” Rama Rao tweeted.

