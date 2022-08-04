Hyderabad: New 500-bed hostel to come up in Osmania University

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 10:42 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: With a large number of students, particularly women, enrolling for various courses offered by the Osmania University (OU) campus colleges, the varsity administration has decided to construct another 500 bed hostel on campus.

In February last, the university administration has thrown a 500-bed hostel open for girls. The hostel has reading rooms, a spacious dining hall and a state-of-the-art kitchen. On the similar lines, the 500-bed hostel will be built with modern amenities including kitchen, dining and dormitories, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder told Telangana Today on Thursday.

Apart from a new hostel, the university has drawn plans to shift the students of Nizam College and University College of Science, Saifabad, who are presently staying on OU campus hostels to their respective college hostels.

This move, according to authorities, will reduce the burden on the university besides creating space for accommodating more number of OU campus students. It will also reduce the burden on students travelling from OU campus hostels to their respective colleges.

With each course having a different almanac, the university is planning to admit students of one faculty to one hostel from next academic year. Presently, there are 24 hostels on the OU campus with a maximum capacity of 8,500.

This apart, a new administrative building will come up on the campus opposite to IICT entrance. As the administration is planning for a closed campus, this place has been zeroed in by authorities that will enable outsiders to access the OU administration. Also, a centenary pylon will be established near the Arts College.