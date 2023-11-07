KTR rubbishes Modi’s accusations, says BRS is ‘Team Telangana’ not ‘B team’ for BJP

KT Rama Rao criticised the Prime Minister for indulging in communal politics earlier and shifting to caste politics now to create a divide among Telangana populace

Published Date - 10:57 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao rubbished accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the BRS party is not a “B team” for the BJP or a “C team” for the Congress. Instead, he declared that they are the “T team” – Team Telangana, dedicated to fighting for the rights of the people of Telangana, regardless of the opposition they face.

In a strong counter to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks during his public meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rama Rao criticised the Prime Minister for indulging in communal politics earlier and shifting to caste politics now to create a divide among Telangana populace. He pointed out that during Modi’s ten-year tenure, the Backward Classes (BCs) in the country were left in distress without a dedicated BC census or Ministry at the Centre.

“The BJP is an anti-BC party which considered BCs as weak and backward. But for the BRS, BCs are strong and vibrant communities,” he said. He highlighted that the BRS government in Telangana has implemented numerous schemes and initiatives for BCs, extending beyond just political appointments.

The Minister also criticised the BJP for its alleged involvement in leaking Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) papers and blaming the State government. He stated that the BJP leaders even shared the stage with the accused earlier. He argued that the BJP surpassed the Congress in misusing investigative agencies, to blame the BRS.

In response to Modi’s criticism of the BRS government’s loan waiver policies, Rama Rao took a jibe at the BJP government at the Centre. He pointed out that the BRS government successfully waived off crop loans twice, a feat that the Modi government could not achieve even for once. He declared that BRS also stands for Bharat Rythu Samiti, emphasizing their commitment to the welfare of farmers and the people of Telangana.