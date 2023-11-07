Congress neglected development, focused on looting: KTR

08:55 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress for the grave injustice done to Telangana as well as the nation under its regime. He said the party, which has had the longest tenure of ruling the country after independence, neglected development of the nation and focused on looting it. He said the Congress had a record of committing numerous scams that can be named after all the alphabet in English, right from A to Z.

The Minister, who released two books titled, “Telangana lo Congress Papala Shatakam” and “Scamgress”, published by the BRS social media wing at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, asked the party members to sensitise the people about the scams committed by the Congress.

Earlier, Rama Rao inducted Congress leader Kuruva Vijay Kumar from Gadwal into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who tried to buy votes in the “Cash for Vote” case, was now selling tickets for cash in the Telangana Congress. “If voted to power, he will not hesitate to sell the entire State for his personal gains,” he cautioned.

Taking a jibe at the Telangana Congress, the Minister said that as the Telangana Congress leaders were incompetent, the Congress Central leadership was deploying the party leaders from other States to campaign for them. “Not just the Congress, but the BJP too is bringing numerous leaders from other States to Telangana, in their fight against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. But they should remember that the lion always hunts alone,” he said.

He said just like many families, people of Telangana might have minor complaints against the BRS on certain issues, but their love for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was irreplaceable. He assured that any grievances of the people as well as the BRS leaders would be addressed after the elections.

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, senior leader Dasoju Sravan, BRS social media conveners Y Satish Reddy, Jaganmohan Rao, Dinesh Chowdhary and others were present.

