KTR sets BRS campaign rolling in Kamareddy

Speaking at a public meeting at Kamareddy, the KTR quoted a group of youngsters whom he recently interacted with in the constituency, and said people were taking pride in being part of the electorate of the Chief Minister’s constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Setting the tone for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) election campaign in Kamareddy, from where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be contesting this time apart from Gajwel, party working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday that the forthcoming election would grab the attention of the entire country. It would be more so in Kamareddy from where the Chief Minister would be contesting at the invitation of sitting MLA Gampa Govardhan.

The very day the Chief Minister decided to contest from the constituency, the result was decided, he said, adding that the Opposition parties, especially the BJP, in the constituency had already conceded defeat even before the battle could begin. Speaking at a public meeting at Kamareddy, the Minister quoted a group of youngsters whom he recently interacted with in the constituency, and said people were taking pride in being part of the electorate of the Chief Minister’s constituency.

Assuring a new phase of development in Kamareddy, he said the people should ensure a resounding victory registering the highest ever margin and thereby set a new record in the electoral history of the country, he said, adding that the country was already watching as Chandrashekhar Rao was about to set a record as the first hat-trick Chief Minister from the South.

People in Maharashtra were also keenly watching the developments in Telangana. They want Chandrasekhar Rao to retain power. A host of important leaders and elected representatives including sitting MLAs and ZP chairpersons in Maharashtra were also waiting for the same as it would help bring about change there as well. They wanted to work with the BRS to replicate the much needed Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other farmer centric programmes in Maharashtra as well.

Earlier, stating that the Congress party was already dead, Rama Rao wondered whether it would ever be possible to bring back to life a body that was on its way to the grave. It was time to give up even the last hope, he said. To add to that, the person at the helm of affairs of the Congress in the State was a hardcore RSS Pracharak. This Godse could make it to Gandhi Bhavan in Telangana because of the RSS and the BJP, he said, adding that even if the Congress managed to get 10 to 12 Assembly seats in the ensuing election, Revanth Reddy would shift loyalties overnight. He was certain to join the BJP with his flock. The stark reality was that he continued his clandestine ties with the RSS even today, the Minister said.

When Kishan Reddy contested from the Karvan assembly constituency in 1999, Revanth Reddy had worked with him as his election agent. People have now started calling him “Rate Entha Reddy” (what is the price Reddy) instead of Revanth Reddy. He had a great transformation from the “vote for note” status to “seat for note” status selling party seats, Rama Rao said.