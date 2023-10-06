| Cm Kcr Recovering Likely To Come Out In Day Or Two Ktr

CM KCR recovering, likely to come out in day or two: KTR

Though Chandrashekhar Rao has not been making public appearances, he has returned to work for the last few days and took many crucial decisions pertaining to release of Krishna River water from Nagarjuna Sagar and appointment of chairmen for four corporations among others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who was suffering with viral fever, is recovering and is expected to return to work in full health within next couple of days.

His son and Minister KT Rama Rao told a national news channel on Friday that the Chief Minister recovered from viral fever, but was diagnosed with a secondary bacterial infection in the lungs. As a result, his recovery has been taking longer than expected.

“He will come out (in public) in a day or two,” the Minister said.

Though Chandrashekhar Rao has not been making public appearances, he has returned to work for the last few days and took many crucial decisions pertaining to release of Krishna River water from Nagarjuna Sagar and appointment of chairmen for four corporations among others.

Also Read KRMB allots 35 tmc to Telangana and 45 to Andhra Pradesh