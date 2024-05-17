| Three Of Family Die In Road Accident In Sangareddy

Three of family die in road accident in Sangareddy

They skidded off the bike and died on the spot. They were Srinivas (36), his wife Sunitha (30) and their son Nagesh (7), natives of Pedda Thadkur in Madnur mandal of Kamareddy District.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 11:24 PM

Sangareddy: Three of a family died in a road accident on NH-161 at Ramsanipally village in Andole mandal on Friday. The victims were going towards Pitlam in Kamareddy district on a moped.

Jogipet Police have registered a case. The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.