KTR slams Congress govt for suppressing protests by job aspirants

In a statement, Rama Rao slammed the State government for its harsh treatment of unemployed youth protesting for their jobs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the arrest of BRS student leaders including Rajaram Yadav, for fighting in support of the unemployed youth and attempting to lay siege to the State Secretariat on Monday. He demanded for their immediate release.

In a statement, Rama Rao slammed the State government for its harsh treatment of unemployed youth protesting for their jobs. He stated that rather than delivering the electoral promises and addressing the unemployment, the Congress government had not only abandoned the youth, but is also using police forces to supress their peaceful protests. He condemned the police’s alleged misconduct towards the student leaders.

“Is there a ban on raising people’s issues and staging peaceful protests in this ‘Praja Palana’ of the Congress? The State government has been repressing students and government job aspirants for the past few days, and this is unacceptable,” he warned.

The BRS working president stated that the Congress came to power by misleading and provoking the unemployed youth, but now neglecting them. He stated that the Congress government’s failure to address the students’ and unemployed youths’ demands will lead to its downfall. “If the government continues to ignore unemployment issues and adopts a stubborn attitude, a large-scale agitation from BRS is inevitable,” he declared.