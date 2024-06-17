KTR slams NDA govt’s callousness on NEET leak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 05:51 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the callousness of the NDA government over the alleged NEET exam paper leak, and emphasised the need to address the issue.

In response to union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s denial of having any proof of NEET UG paper leak, Rama Rao took to social media and shared news clippings of the Bihar police investigations into the issue. He demanded to know why the NDA government was callous on a such a sensitive and important matter that affects lakhs of students and their families who have taken the NEET examination.

“Why the stringent denial by the Education Minister when clearly there is a huge problem which needs to be addressed?” he asked.