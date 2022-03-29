KTR slams Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on paddy issue

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao found fault with Congress former president Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s remarks on the ongoing paddy procurement issue, terming that he was clearly misinformed and misguided on ground realities. Rahul Gandhi criticised both the TRS and BJP governments for politicising the issue.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao demanded that the Congress should first apologise to the farmers of the country on neglecting them for decades. He also advised the Congress MP to redirect his criticism to those in power in Delhi who refuse to buy rice from Telangana despite repeated requests. He felt that to compare the performance of TRS government with past Congress governments, will put the latter to shame.

“Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50 years. When in power INC couldn’t provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress & suicides. In Telangana with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya, 24 hrs of free power supply & with focus on irrigation our Hon’ble CM has ushered in a agricultural revolution. What your party couldn’t deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years, (sic)” he stated.

