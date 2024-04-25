BRS demands Congress to announce deadline for Minorities Declaration promises

Hyderabad: BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Thursday demanded the State government to announce a deadline for implementing poll promises made under the Minorities Declaration of the Congress.

He said the Congress had completed five months in power, but did not implement a single promise made to the minorities during the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan here, Sridhar Reddy said the Congress made 12 major promises under its Minorities Declaration including caste census within six months, fair reservation for all backward classes including minorities in jobs, education and government welfare schemes.

Apart from increasing budget for Minorities Welfare programmes to Rs.4,000 crore, the Congress had assured a dedicated minorities sub-plan and that it would allocate Rs.1,000 crore per annum to facilitate subsidised loans for unemployed minority youth and women.

Besides financial assistance to complete higher studies for minority youth including Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, the Congress also promised to establish the Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation and fill vacancies in minority institutions. “Monthly honourarium of Rs 10,000 – 12,000 for priests from all religions including Imams, Mouzzams, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis, was promised.

But nothing has been done to implement these promises. Even the budget for Minorities Welfare allocated by previous BRS regime was not released for the 2023-24 year,” he said.

Sridhar Reddy questioned the silence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders on minority welfare.

Asserting that the Congress could not escape by making false promises to the people, he urged the minorities to question the Congress leaders about these promises when they visit them to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections.