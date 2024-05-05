KTR slams Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy over false promises for women

"Show us a woman in Telangana who received Rs 2,500 after the Congress came to power. Why such blatant lies? Revanth Reddy or Rahul Gandhi, who will wear saree for making such false claims?" he asked.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao gave a strong retort to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asking whether the two would wear a saree for deceiving women in Telangana.

He ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s claim of the Congress government providing Rs.2,500 every month to women here and the Chief Minister’s claims of implementing five out of six guarantees within five months of the Congress rule and dared him to prove the same. Rama Rao, taking to social media, posted a video of Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress government was providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Ridiculing the claim, he questioned where and whom did the State government provide Rs 2,500 to.

The BRS working president pointed out the disappointment among the 1.67 crore women in Telangana who are aged above 18 years and were raring to bury the Congress for not delivering its promises within the promised 100 days.

He said Revanth Reddy who promised to run Indiramma Rajyam was busy passing time chanting Sonia Gandhi’s name and failing in women’s welfare.

Rama Rao pointed out that the State government halted numerous initiatives of the previous BRS government including KCR Kits, Nutrition Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi and other benefits. While the Congress leaders tout the free bus service for women as a great accomplishment, he said the buses were overcrowded and women were fighting each other for seats due to the Congress government’s failure to run additional services.

“Except for rhetoric, people realised that the inept Congress shelved its promises and lacks substance to speak about its achievements.

The party which failed to deliver its promises, lost the right to seek votes from women,” he added. Several BRS leaders including former Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and others also condemned Rahul Gandhi;s and Revanth Reddy’s statements.

While Harish Rao dared him for an open debate on the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress government, Jagadish Reddy offered to rub his nose on the ground if Revanth Reddy proved that Rythu Bharosa was paid to all the farmers in the State.