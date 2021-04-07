KTR takes on TS detractors; shares pictures of overflowing tanks, streams

Minister shared photographs of an overflowing Mustabad tank filled with water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme with people enjoying in the waters

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday termed the overflowing tanks and streams in Telangana State during the peak summer as a befitting answer to detractors who questioned the very purpose of Telangana State formation.

He shared photographs of an overflowing Mustabad tank filled with water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme with people enjoying in the waters.

“Here is a fitting reply to those who asked what would people achieve in a separate Telangana State. With the water released from Kaleshwaram project, the Mustabad tank is overflowing giving joy to scores of people. The region which once struggled for water, was now witnessing overflowing tanks, streams and rivulets filled to their fullest,” he tweeted.

