KTR tears into opposition parties for instigating communal differences

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

File Photo

Mahabubnagar: Tearing into opposition parties Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said while BJP was instigating communal differences, Congress was triggering caste wars among people in the State.

Unlike the BJP, which was promoting digging of religious structures to derive political mileage, TRS Government was constructing Yadadri and other religious structures and modern temples like Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects, he said.

“Lands should be dug to lay foundation for development projects and transforming barren lands into fertile lands but not to instigate communal differences,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Amistapur, Devarkadra constituency here on Saturday. The Minister laid foundation for Rs.119 crore worth development works in Devarkadra constituency, besides formally inaugurating 288 double bedroom houses at Siddaipally.

Lashing out at the union Home Minister Amit Shah for his claims on Centre’s financial assistance to Telangana, the Industries Minister said during the last eight years the State Government had paid over Rs.3.68 lakh crore as taxes and in return, it received only Rs.1.68 lakh crore under tax devolution. “If these facts are wrong, I will resign as Minister but will the union Home Minister tender apologies to Telangana people for his statements,” KT Rama Rao challenged.

The BJP-led Central Government has been discriminating against Telangana in sanctioning projects and funds. During a public meeting in Mahabubnagar in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) and so did former union Minister late Sushma Swaraj in Hyderabad.

“It has been eight years but the BJP Government did not accord national status to PRLI. Interestingly, Upper Bhadra project in the neighbouring Karnataka, was accorded national status,” the Minister pointed out. Telangana has been appealing the Central Government to refer the River Krishna water sharing issue to the tribunal since last years for getting rightful share of 575 tmc of water but all these requests have fallen on the deaf ears of the BJP Government, he said.

Later in the afternoon at a public meeting in Kosgi, Narayanpet district, the Minister slammed the Congress party for its deceitful politics and false assurances.

Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced a farmers’ declaration and urged the people to give one more chance to rule the State. Congress was given 10 chances but it could not offer quality power supply to any sector, deliver welfare programme or control farmers’ suicides. It ruined both State and the country, he said.

In the last 50 years, no Prime Minister or Chief Minister from the Congress party, ensured the welfare and development like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did in the State, he stated. After Telangana came to power, so far over Rs.22,000 crore farm loans were waived off during the two terms. Several farmer-friendly initiatives like Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply and others were taken up. As a result, Telangana was leading in the agriculture sector, the Minister said.