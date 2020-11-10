KTR to launch command control and data centre at Cyberabad Commissionerate

As surveillance cameras are playing a key role in crime detection, the new facility will help the police in viewing 5,000 cameras at a time on a gigantic screen at the command control centre.

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Cyberabad Command Control and Data Centre at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Gachibowli here on Wednesday.

As surveillance cameras are playing a key role in crime detection, the new facility will help the police in viewing 5,000 cameras at a time on a gigantic screen at the command control centre. The cameras that will be installed in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates as part of the Safe City project can be monitored from the new facility. This apart, cameras installed elsewhere in the State can also be linked to the centre apart from viewing CCTVs installed in colonies as part of the ‘Nenu Saitham’ initiative.

The L&T has installed as many as 10,000 high-end cameras across the three Police Commissionerates to enable the police examine and trace routes used by suspects to escape after a crime, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .