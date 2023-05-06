Minister Indrakaran Reddy asks officials to expedite irrigation project works in Nirmal

Minister convened a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation department over progress of various irrigation projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy convenes a review meeting with officials of the irrigation department over programmes of irrigation projects, in Nirmal on Saturday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has asked officials to expedite works, acquisition of lands and compensation to displaced families of irrigation projects and parts of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He convened a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation department over progress of various irrigation projects here on Saturday.

Reddy told Irrigation officials to take steps to ensure water to agriculture fields through Package No.27 of KLIS in the district at the earliest.

He said an executing agency was cancelled as it showed negligence in taking up works of Package No. 28 of the multi-stage lift irrigation project. The minister also asked officials to re-invite tenders for an agency to execute works of the package.

Stating that one lakh acres of the district would be irrigated once the works of both package 27 and 28 were complete, the Minister asked officials to speed up installation of crest gates at Sadharmat barrage being built across Godavari in Mamada mandal and to make sure the works were completed by the end of June.

Reddy also instructed officials to take measures to prevent encroachment of irrigation tanks, strengthen bunds, to avoid discharge of sewage into the tanks, to develop walking tracks and greenery.

He underlined the need to supervise beautification of the tanks at regular intervals and to throw them open to the public.

Collector K Varun Reddy, municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, officials of the irrigation and revenue departments were present.