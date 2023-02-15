Ecotourism poised for big leap in Telangana

Govt drawing up plans for several projects; Rs 750 cr earmarked for Kaleshwaram Ecotourism Circuit

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 10:33 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is according top priority for the development of ecotourism projects across the State. Accordingly, the Tourism Department is preparing different plans for different locations, in addition to the Kaleshwaram Ecotourism Circuit. Already, 18 ecotourism destinations have been developed across the State by the department and many more are being proposed.

The State government has earmarked Rs 750 crore for the Kaleshwaram Ecotourism Circuit this year. Under this initiative, the department is proposing water sports, cruise services and other facilities at the Medigadda barrage (Lakshmi Barrage), Annaram (Saraswathi barrage), Sundilla barrage, Yellampally reservoir, Kannepally pump house (Lakshmi pump house), Annaram water canal (14-km stretch from Kannepally to Annaram) and the Kaleshwaram temple area.

Also Read Kondagattu will be made spiritual and tourism hub, says CM KCR

This apart, a mega tourism destination project is being proposed at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad. Similar projects are being planned at Mid Manair, Annapurna reservoir and Upper Manair as well. Measures are being taken to develop these places as ecotourism spots under the State Budget or through public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Recently, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud participated in travel fairs at London and other places and spoke to representatives of different agencies, which are involved in developing different facilities such as cable cars. To this effect, an agency was roped in to prepare a concept report for a mega tourism destination at Ananthagiri. The agency had submitted a report which has been sent to the State government for approval.

As per the preliminary concept report, there was scope for developing a trekking facility, adventure sports and wellness centres at Ananthagiri, a senior official from the Tourism Department said. This apart, the cottages which were constructed long ago, are in bad shape and need to be renovated. Once the concept report is approved, a detailed project report would be prepared, the official said.

Similarly, plans were being laid to develop the Kawal Wild Life Sanctuary as another ecotourism zone in Mancherial district. Since there are no proper accommodation facilities on the Adilabad-Maharashtra border, many wildlife enthusiasts are forced to book private cottages at exorbitant rates. For the convenience of visitors, apart from cottages, safari rides were also proposed by the department.