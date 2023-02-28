Nizamabad Collector asks officials to Identify black spots to check accidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

The collector directed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent road accidents

Nizamabad: Expressing concern over the rising number of road accidents in the district, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu instructed officials to identify and prepare a list of black spots to ascertain if there was any technical reason pertaining to the construction of the road behind the accidents.

Taking part in the Road Safety District Committee meeting here on Tuesday, the collector directed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent road accidents.

He asked police, Roads & Buildings, Road Transport and other departments to conduct a joint survey and prepare a comprehensive report on accident prone areas.

If the causes of accidents such as corner turns, culverts, ups and downs and poor road construction were observed, steps should be taken to correct them immediately, he said.

“Warning sign boards should be erected in accident prone areas so that vehicle users can take precautions,”he suggested.

Representatives of Police, Transport, Roads & Buildings, Panchayati Raj, National Highways Authority, District Health Department, RTC, Red Cross were present.