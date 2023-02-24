Nizamabad: Minister Prashanth Reddy inaugurates development works

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated several development works in Yergatla Mandal

Nizamabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated several development works in Yergatla Mandal on Friday.

The Minister inaugurated a new Gram Panchayat building built at a cost of Rs.38 lakh in Yergatla mandal center, additional room of primary agricultural cooperation center built at a cost of about Rs.16 lakh and Kalyana mandapam built at a cost of Rs.18 lakh in the old Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Later, Prashanth Reddy participated in the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed health sub-center at a cost of Rs.16 lakh in Talla Rampur village and the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new village panchayat building to be constructed at a cost of Rs.20 lakh.

He said that all villages in the Balkonda constituency were being developed by the State government.