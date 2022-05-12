KTR warns legal action against Bandi Sanjay for false allegations

Published Date - 04:22 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

File Photo: KT Rama Rao and Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making false allegations against him. He asked Sanjay to stop making baseless allegations, failing which he would be forced to initiate legal action against the latter.

In a tweet, Rama Rao demanded Sanjay Kumar to prove his allegations by presenting an evidence in the public domain or apologise publicly. “BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric, (sic)” he tweeted.

He was responding to the allegations levelled by Sanjay during the latter’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday. The BJP MP alleged that the negligence of the State government and the mistakes of KT Rama Rao’s benami company, have forced nearly 27 intermediate students to commit suicide. He pledged to send Rama Rao behind the bars, after the BJP comes to power in the State.

