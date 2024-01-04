KTR welcomes suggestions, advice from party functionaries

KTR was addressing party men from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency at a preparatory meeting held here ahead of ensuing elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Welcoming the party activists and functionaries coming up with new suggestions and solutions for strengthening the organisation, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said the views expressed and advice offered by them would be taken into consideration in steering the party in the direction of an overwhelming victory in the Parliamentary polls.

He was addressing party men from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency at a preparatory meeting held here ahead of ensuing elections. He said the views of the party workers would be of paramount importance. Many of the senior leaders of the party from Karimnagar spoke at the day-long meeting on factors that cost the electoral fortunes of the party in some of the assembly segments in the just concluded assembly elections.

The BRS, which polled 5600 votes more than the rivals in the assembly segments falling under Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, was in advantage, asserted the speakers.