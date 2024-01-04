BRS does not want to open floodgates: Gangula

Former Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the BRS was not interested either in toppling the government nor in opening the floodgates.

Hyderabad: In a strong rebuttal, BRS MLA and former Minister Gangula Kamalakar rubbished the claims of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy that the BRS MLAs were keen to join the ruling Congress. He asserted that all the BRS MLAs were standing firmly with BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and warned that if the Congress poaches one MLA, 10 Congress MLAs will come to join the BRS.

Speaking to the media following a preparatory meeting for the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency ahead of Lok Sabha elections at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Kamalakar advised the Congress leaders to focus on delivering their electoral promises, rather than making such claims. He felt that Rajgopal Reddy might have made the remarks to secure a Cabinet post.

“If we open the gates, there will be an exodus of Congress leaders to join the BRS. We have been in power for ten years and have no greed for power,” he said.

In response to allegations made by Ministers D Sridhar Babu and D Seethakka, the former Minister made it clear that the BRS was questioning the Congress government over delay in implementation of its electoral promises only because the Congress itself had set deadlines and faltered to implement them.

“We demand that Rythu Bandhu financial assistance should be extended to farmers immediately. We have never seen such opposition from people, within a month of the formation of the new government. The Congress won the election by making promises that could not be implemented,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BRS is currently engaged in discussions with the party senior leaders for strengthening the party institutionally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BRS working president KT Rama Rao chaired the meeting where several senior leaders from all the seven Assembly constituencies in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, attended the preparatory meeting held at Telangana Bhavan. They shared the views on challenges lying ahead and measures to be taken for strengthening the party from the grassroot level.