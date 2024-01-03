BRS is no B team of any party, reiterates KTR

Talking to media persons, he said the BJP was known for its divisive and disruptive potential and that the BRS always preferred to stay poles apart from it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday ripped into the BJP leadership stating that it was hardly of any use even to lend a helping hand in promoting the State on any count.

Talking to media persons, he said the BJP was known for its divisive and disruptive potential and that the BRS always preferred to stay poles apart from it. The just concluded assembly elections had proved amply that the BRS was not the B team for any political party including the BJP.

People, especially brothers of the minority community should be clear in their minds that the BRS had nothing to do with the BJP.

“We fought intensely in elections and ensured the defeat of the bigwigs of the BJP in the State including the likes of Bandi Sanjay and Etala Rajender. Of course, the BJP was also successful in defeating the BRS president,” he said, adding that it was a matter of concern that the BJP was of least support for the development of Telangana. The party leaders had gone on record sounding highly critical of the very birth of Telangana State.

The BJP in rule at the Centre was instrumental for wresting away seven revenue mandals from Khammam district of Telangana and gifting them away to Andhra Pradesh. In the process, Telangana had to part with its all important Lower Sileru Hydel Power station.

The Congress party had also turned a silent spectator when the State was deprived of the seven revenue mandals.

Coming down heavily on the Congress leadership too, he said the people in the State were wary of the sinister designs of the Congress which was making all out efforts to showcase Telangana as a failed State. Telangana was nurtured so well and so long by the BRS leadership. But it was being projected as the one that had gone bankrupt.

The Kaleshwaram project that had won laurels world over as an engineering marvel was being painted as poorly designed and ill conceived. The BRS government is known today by its 3.20 crore tonne paddy harvest it had ensured last year, the water it could provide for irrigation and meeting the drinking water needs and the big turnaround achieved by State in power and industry besides many other sectors. He pointed out that neither the BJP nor the Congress could come to the rescue of the State by raising at least their voice when Telangana was denied the bifurcation commitments such as the Bayyaram steel factory or the Kazipet coach factory.