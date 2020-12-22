KU employees union demands salary hike, filling up of vacant posts

Speaking to Telangana Today, TEA president Dr P Vishnuvardhan said several daily wage employees have been waiting for several years for a pay hike

Warangal Urban: The Joint Action Committee of Kakatiya University Daily Wage Employees Association, Temporary Employees Association (TEA) and SDLCE Employees Union have urged the varsity management and State government to resolve their issues.

On Tuesday, the JAC members met the Executive Council (EC) of the varsity and urged them to look into their demands including salary/wage hike, filling up non-gazetted officers (NGOs) posts (100), IV Class employee posts (80) and posts in the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) (54) through internal notifications.

Speaking to Telangana Today, TEA president Dr P Vishnuvardhan said several daily wage employees have been waiting for several years for a pay hike. “We have urged the varsity management to hike wages by 50 per cent and implement the orders with effect from April 1, 2018 and also increase the wages of lumpsum, casual and other cadre employees by 50 per cent and implement the same with effect from June 1, 2018,” he said, adding that temporary employees should be given ‘time-scale’ salary considering the ‘Equal pay for Equal work’ model.

“If a daily wage employee or a lump-sum employee or other cadre employee dies while in the service, the kin of the deceased should be given a regular job on compassionate grounds, and the lump sum and causal employees, who completed 10 years, should be promoted as the daily wage employees,” he added.

Dr Vsihnuvardhan said that they had met Prof M Rajeshwar, EC member and Professor in English at his chamber in the department of English and submitted a memorandum to him. “We have also met other EC members with the same plea,” he added. President, KUDWEA, N Shivaprasad, and President, SDLCEEU, Dr S Srinivas and others were among the team that met the EC members.

