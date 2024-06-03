| Separate Telangana Achieved Through Struggle Not At The Mercy Of Delhi Bosses

Separate Telangana achieved through struggle not at the mercy of Delhi bosses

Khammam district played a vital role during the Telangana movement, he said. It was sad that A Revanth Reddy, who aimed a rifle at Telangana activists, has become the Chief Minister of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:20 PM

Khammam: Separate Telangana State was achieved after a long struggle by BRS and Telangana people but at the mercy of Delhi bosses, stated the BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

He along with former MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah and Satyavathi, leaders K Koteswara Rao, K Nagabhushanam and Gundala Krishna besides a large number of BRS cadres celebrated jenda panduga here on Monday marking the Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations.

The previous BRS government was credited with taking forward the development and welfare regime in the State achieved under the leadership of the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In the past ten years there were no power cuts or no scarcity of water. But as soon as the Congress came to power there were problems in the supply of electricity and water, Madhusudhan complained. Congress was conspiring to erase the history of Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana.

However, the party’s conspiracies could not remove his mark and his place in the hearts of the people, he added. The Congress government should continue the BRS’ welfare and development initiatives with sincerity.

BRS won local bodies MLC election in Revanth Reddy’s own district and it was a proof of the Congress losing public support, said Venkata Veeraiah Telangana activists who participated in the statehood struggle were felicitated on the occasion.

BRS city wing president Pagadala Nagaraju, leaders Bellam Venu, Talluri Jeevan Kumar, minority wing president Tajuddin, activists Bichala Tirumala Rao and Bammera Rammurthy were present.