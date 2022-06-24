KU Teaching, non-teaching staff demands cancellation of common board for recruitment

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

KUCTA members staged a protest demanding revocation of common board for recruitment at KU campus on Friday.

Warangal: Teaching, and non-teaching staff of the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, who are working on the contract basis, have staged protests demanding the State government for the revocation of the common board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff posts in State universities except for the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences here on the campus on Friday. Instead, they demanded the government to regularise the contract staff. They said that they had been working for the last 25 years on contract basis with the hope that they would be regularised one day.

“We are demanding the State government to cancel the board and regularise the 1,335 contract teachers in the State as a letter was also issued in 2015 for the regularisation,” said Telangana all Universities’ contract teachers association state general secretary Dr Sridhar Kumar Lodh. They have also demanded the State government to increase the salaries of the contract teachers by 30 percent as it was done with the college teachers. Meanwhile, the JAC of the non-teaching staff led by Dr Podichetti Vishnuvardhan has also said that they would oppose the common board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff posts in State universities.

It may be added here that the Higher Education department on Thursday issued an order constituting the board which will be headed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman. The board is supposed to take up all recruitment pertaining to State universities except for the medical university. Earlier, universities used to conduct their own recruitment to various posts.