KUDA withdraws land pooling notification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

File Photo of KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya

Warangal: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has withdrawn notification of the land pooling along the outer ring road (ORR) and cancelled the process of land pooling with immediate effect, said KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya in statement here on Sunday.

She also added that the same (denotification) has been published in the district gazette (no: 10 / HNK / 2022). The KUDA issued a notification (Form -1) to pool the land along the 41-km long ORR covering 27 villages of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts on April 30 in a Telugu news daily.

But the State government directed the Vice Chairperson of the KUDA, Warangal, to withdraw the above notification for want of consent from the land owners.

She also said that the land owners need not to worry about the issue since the KUDA cancelled the pooling process.