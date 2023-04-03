Kumar Sanu’s daughter set for her B’wood debut with ‘Chal Zindagi’

By IANS Published Date - 02:18 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Shannon K, the daughter of the veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu is set to make her Hindi film debut with the upcoming film ‘Chal Zindagi’, the first look poster of which was launched on Monday.

The film also stars Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra, Mita Vashist, Vivaan Sharma and Vikram Singh in prominent roles.

The story of the film revolves around four main protagonists – Sana who is a music student from America, Sahil who is a college student, Sadanand who is a retired government employee, and 10-year-old folk artist Vivaan. One day all of them start their journeys from different cities on Harley Davidson bikes to the highest motorable road in the world in Leh-Ladakh.

Shannon has also sung a song with her father for the film. Talking about the film, Shannon said: “While being busy in my singing career in America, I always dreamt of working in a Bollywood movie. I am happy that my dream is coming true with ‘Chal Zindagi’. It’s a bonus that I got to sing a song with Papa.”

As per the film’s narrative, unknown to each other, all four protagonist strangers meet during their adventurous journey and then decide to ride together to Leh. Their unforgettable and incredible journeys then have a deep impact on their lives and it changes their perception of life forever.

Senior actor Sanjay Mishra said: “I am pretty sure that you won’t just like my character in the film but you are going to love the whole movie. Director Vivek Sharma has worked very hard to make such a powerful film which is full of human emotions. Working on this film has been an unforgettable experience for me.”

Along with Shannon, Vivek Dahiya is also making his Bollywood debut with ‘Chal Zindagi’. He has acted in several hit TV shows like ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’, ‘Kavach: Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ and ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’. On his film debut, he said, “I was waiting for the right kind of script and I am glad that I chose ‘Chal Zindagi’ as my first film. Through this film, you all will get to see my different cinematic avatar.”

Produced under the banner of Vivaan Films Productions, the film has been directed by Vivek Sharma and it has been co-produced by Priyank Jain, Prakash Raka, Vaibhav Punch and Ritika Sharma. The film’s release date will be soon announced by the makers.