Veteran singer Kumar Sanu tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Veteran singer Kumar Sanu’s team on Thursday evening announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of the 62-year-old singer.

“Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS,” the musician’s team wrote in the Facebook post.

The post did not make it clear if the ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye,’ singer was symptomatic for COVID-19.

The announcement prompted scores of comments from the fans of the acclaimed singer, wishing him a speedy recovery.