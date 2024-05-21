Kakatiya inscription identified at Brahmanakottapalli in Mahabubnagar

The inscription was found on a pillar of Santana Venugopalaswamy temple dating back to 13th century Telugu script.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 02:37 PM

Hyderabad: An inscription on a temple pillar dating back to 13th century Telugu script was identified and deciphered, in Mahabubnagar district.

The inscription on the temple pillar of Santana Venugopalaswamy temple located in Brahmanakottapalli village of Nellikuduru mandal of Mahabubabad district was identified by temple priest M. Venugopal and Samudrala Srirangacharyu, former Deputy Director of Heritage Department of Telangana.

The inscription was read and resolved by Sriramoju Haragopal, convener of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

According to Haragopal, this inscription dates back to 13th century Telugu script and Telugu language. During the reign of Kakatiya Rudramadeva Maharaja, the local Nayankara leader Rattakula Parathatta Rayasahini Vicharautu, the village (Gadda) lake, canal and pasrachenu were built as a gift to Ramanathadevara.

Usually Rudradeva Maharajulu appears in the inscriptions instead of the name Rudrama. Rudradeva Maharaju is rarely mentioned in this inscription. This is a special feature, he pointed out.

Sriramoju Haragopal explained that this is a new Kakatiya Danasasanam which was done in Kummarikunta to the Ramanathadevara of Brahmanakottapalli temple.