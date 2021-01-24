‘Kumbh Sandesh Yatra’ to start from Kanyakumari

The yatra is being organised by Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (G-CoT)

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Kumbh Sandesh Yatra, aimed at spreading the message on the significance of Kumbh Mela, will be taken-up from Kanyakumari and conclude in Haridwar. The yatra is being organised by Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (G-CoT). The president of Haridwar-based Divya Prema Service Mission, Ashish Gautham said “Starting from Kanyakumari, the Rath Yatra will proceed to all four places where the Kumbh Mela is held including Nasik, Ujjain and Prayagraj and reach Delhi and later to Haridwar”.

Many organisations including Hyderabad-based MASS Organisation, Bharateeyam Foundation, JD Foundation and IMPACT Foundation, Divya Prem Seva Mission of Haridwar, Indian Social Responsibility Network of Delhi are supporting the cultural expedition.

The yatra will start on February 27 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu with 50 people and will travel for 25 days, covering a distance of 4,000-km to reach Delhi. Along the route, it will cover the eight Jyotirlinga kshetras in the country and also the pilgrimage of the two-Telugu States. Interested people can contact CEO Shravan Kumar on 9701200033 or visit the website https://gcot.in/

