Kunal Kemmu spills the beans on upcoming web series ‘Gulkanda Tales’

A unique satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda, the series is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, and created by Raj and DK.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 07:28 PM

Hyderabad: Truly the man of the moment right now, owing to the great success of his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’, is actor-turned-filmmaker and singer-songwriter Kunal Kemmu, who’s set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming web series ‘Gulkanda Tales’.

A unique satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda, the series is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, and created by Raj and DK. Opening up about ‘Gulkanda Tales’ in a recent ‘MensXP’ podcast, Kunal spoke about his character, the world of Gulkanda and more.

“It’s coming out this year on Prime Video and has been made by the ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve, and produced by Raj & DK. It’s a very interesting story and I have personally never seen something like this in Indian cinema or television. My look in ‘Gulkanda Tales’ is very different, depicting a completely different world. The tagline says it all — it’s kind of epic; so it is kind of epic in a lot of ways. It’s going to be something very special and I’m very excited to see it as well,” Kunal said.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the actor’s portrayal in a completely new avatar, adding to the excitement surrounding ‘Gulkanda Tales’. With Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles and an impressive team of writers, including Mitesh Shah, Raj and DK and Rahi Anil Barve, this highly-anticipated series promises to offer audiences an unforgettable visual experience, on the streaming platform Prime Video.