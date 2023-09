Kushi Movie Review: Shiva Nirvana’s Cute Love Story With Hesham Abdul Wahab’s Magical Tunes

This Shiva Nirvana's romantic flick has cute little moments of a newly married couple and enough emotions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:10 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, was released in theatres today. This Shiva Nirvana’s romantic flick has cute little moments of a newly married couple and enough emotions. Hesham Abdul Wahab did a magical job with his music. Here is the full review of the Kushi movie written by Saki.

Watch: