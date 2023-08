Kushi Movie Team Interaction With Media | Vijay Deverakonda | Shiva Nirvana | Mythri Movie Makers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Kushi is the upcoming Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. Shiva Nirvana is the writer and director of the film. Mythri Movie Makers produced it. Kushi will be released on September 1, 2023, in theatres. The makers released the trailer for Kushi. Here is a video of the interaction of the Kushi movie team with the media.

Watch: