‘Kushi’ reel: Vijay Deverakonda makes heart-warming video for Samantha without her knowing

The Instagram reel is a collection of cute videos, apparently shot while filming the recently released first single ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ from the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-anticipated romantic drama ‘Kushi’ is all set to engage movie buffs on September 1. On Friday, Vijay took to his Instagram to post a cute reel of the duo taken on the sets of the film.

The Instagram reel is a collection of cute videos, which are taken without Samantha’s knowledge. The reel was apparently shot while filming the recently released first single ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ from the film.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, he wrote, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn’t always realise it. #KushiReel (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, ‘Kushi’ is a love story set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The song ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ has garnered a massive response from the audience. The song is a tribute to filmmaker Mani Ratnam as it honours the legendary director by referencing his movie titles in its lyrics.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for the film. Dinesh is the cinematographer, and Prawin Pudi is the editor. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Lakshmi play supporting roles in the film.

This is the second film for the lead pair Samantha and Vijay, after ‘Mahanati’. The film is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.