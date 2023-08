Kushi Team Interview With Anchor Suma | Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Shiva Nirvana | Telangana Today

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha under Shiva Nirvana's direction, is going to be released on September 1 in theatres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha under Shiva Nirvana’s direction, is going to be released on September 1 in theatres. Vijay and Samantha started promoting the film. Here is an interview with the stars where they shared their views on love, marriage, and life.

Watch: