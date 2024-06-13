Kuwait building fire: 12 more Keralites identified among 40 Indians dead

Kerala government cancels inaugural ceremony of Loka Kerala Sabha following tragic mishap

By ANI Updated On - 13 June 2024, 12:42 PM

Kuwaiti security forces gather outside the building which was engulfed by fire, in Kuwait City. Photo: AFP

Kollam: After around 40 Indians lost their lives in the Kuwait fire incident, 12 more deceased from Kerala have been identified in the tragic mishap.

Two of them are Lucose (48) and Sajan George (29), both natives of Kollam city in Kerala.

Lucose was working as a supervisor at NBTC Company in Kuwait for 18 years. He left behind his wife Shiny and two children, Lydia and Lois. His relatives said he had told them that he would come home next week.

Sajan George, an MTech graduate, was a native of Punalur in Kollam. He went to Kuwait after getting a job a month ago. He worked there as a junior mechanical engineer.

Earlier, 30-year-old Shameer, hailing from Sooranad village in Kerala’s Kollam district, was identified among the deceased in the tragedy.

Notably, the Kerala government has cancelled the inaugural ceremony of Loka Kerala Sabha following the tragic mishap. “The Lok Kerala Sabha meeting will be held on June 14-15 as scheduled. However, there will be no celebrations,” the CMO said.

Around 40 Indians are understood to have died and over 50 injured in the tragic fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that the injured are being treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait.

Before leaving for Kuwait to oversee the assistance of Indians injured in the devastating fire and ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said some of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.

“The rest of the situation will be clear the moment we reach there,” Vardhan said. “Maximum people are from Kerala and other parts of South India and the identification process is under way…,” he said, adding, “We will stay there as long as we are needed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the fire mishap in Kuwait City adding that his thoughts are with the family and close ones of the victims of the incident.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed grief over the incident and urged Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to ensure necessary arrangements for rescue operations.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at the flat complex in Mangaf, Kuwait, claiming over 40 lives and injuring many. Reports indicate that several Keralites are among the victims. Wrote to the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, requesting to ensure necessary arrangements to coordinate rescue operations. Sharing the grief of the families and friends of the deceased and wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a post on X.