Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Al-Mangaf

Vijayan government to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased, Rs 1 lakh to injured

By IANS Published Date - 13 June 2024, 12:37 PM

Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits a hospital where workers, who suffered injuries in the fire that broke out in a building, have been admitted, in Al-Mangaf, Kuwait. Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the massive fire in a building in Kuwait that left many Indians dead, Kerala Health Minister Veena George will leave for Al-Mangaf later in the day to coordinate the repatriation of the bodies of the victims to India.

This was decided at a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. The Vijayan government has also decided to give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured.

As many as 13 of the 14 Keralites, who died in the deadly fire that devastated a building in Kuwait’s southern city of Al-Mangaf, have been identified.

The fire that broke out in a labour camp killed 49 employees attached to a Keralite-owned company. The fire broke out in the building at around 4.30 am on Wednesday.

According to sources in Kuwait, the toll could have been higher. Around 18 employees, who resided in the ill-fated building had a narrow escape as they had left the building around 4 am for morning duty.

Newly sworn-in union Minister of State George Kurian said MoS Kirthi Vardhan Singh has already left for Kuwait to coordinate with the Indian Embassy to bring back the bodies of those who lost their lives.

“All arrangements will be made to bring back the bodies of all Indians,” Kurian said.