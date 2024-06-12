Indians among those killed in Kuwait apartment blaze, toll rises to 45

The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

By PTI Updated On - 12 June 2024, 07:00 PM

Dubai: A fire at a building providing accommodation for workers, mostly Indians, in Kuwait left at least 45 people dead on Wednesday. The death toll is expected to rise further as some of the critically injured workers are battling for life at various hospitals.

The fire broke out in a kitchen on the ground floor of the six-storied building on Wednesday morning in Mangaf area’s Block 4 of the city. It accommodated nearly 195 workers, mostly Indians belonging to a supermarket chain group owned by an NRI businessman from Kerala.

“I woke up hearing screams and loud noises,’an eyewitness, Mohammed Ibrahim Imran of Toli Chowki in Hyderabad, who stays in an adjacent building, told ‘Telangana Today’ over phone. Imran said he saw some workers jumping from the top floors of the building to escape the fire and dying. There were some workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well living in the same building but there was no information yet on them, he said.Local media in the early hours reported quoting officials that 35 people died at the site while four others died at different hospitals. Many of them died due to suffocation, local officials said, according to reports. A total of 43 workers were said to be injured and were admitted in various hospitals of the country.

Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited Al Adan hospital, where most of the injured Indians were admitted and said on ‘X’ that the condition of the most of the workers was stable. The Ambassador also visited the fire mishap site along with local officials to assess the situation.

“In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approximately 9 lakhs). “Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

The tragic incident has highlighted the safety conditions of workers’ accommodations in the country and has prompted the Kuwait government to launch a special campaign to shut down all such facilities that failed to comply with safety measures. The government also suspended four senior officials of the Kuwait Municipality following the incident.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior, Defence Minister Shaikh Fahad Yousef Al Sabha inspected the site and also the injured workers at hospitals. He told reporters that there would be zero tolerance towards any building violations.