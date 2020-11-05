KVK farming model suitable for TS: Niranjan Reddy

The Minister, along with Principal Secretary of Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, visited the KVK on Thursday as part of their four-day tour of Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday said the cultivation methods adopted by farmers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Baramati will be suitable for farmers in Telangana State too. The Minister, along with Principal Secretary of Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, visited the KVK on Thursday as part of their four-day tour of Maharashtra.

“The Baramati KVK is considered as a modern day temple for agriculture. The three-decade long efforts of former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and his brother Appa Saheb Pawar are commendable. We in Telangana under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao are trying to make agriculture profitable by diverting farmers from conventional agriculture practices to modern farming,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy said the agro-climatic conditions of western Maharashtra and Telangana State are similar and hence, farmers can emulate new methods of cultivation practiced in KVK Baramati. He opined that farmers must be encouraged to take up crops that cost less to produce, occupy less land and yield more.

“Sharad Pawar said that he visited Hyderabad to study Telangana agitation in 1969. I was directed by the Chief Minister to meet him personally and convey his wishes. I will meet Sharad Pawarji on Friday,” Niranjan Reddy said. The Telangana team then met Rajendra Pawar, Chairman of KVK Baramati, and congratulated him and his entire team for the path-breaking work they have been doing.

