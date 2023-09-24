La Liga: Barcelona stages comeback for last-minute victory

Celta showcased a strong performance, taking a 2-0 lead in Montjuic with goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 18th minute and Tasos Douvikas in the 76th minute. With more precise finishing, Celta could have extended their lead further.

By IANS Updated On - 02:24 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Madrid: FC Barcelona produced an incredible fightback to go top of La Liga on Saturday night after a 3-2 win at home to Celta Vigo.

An impressive Celta had led 2-0 in Montjuic after an 18th minute goal from Jorgen Strand Larsen and a 76th minute effort from Tasos Douvikas, and with better finishing, Celta could have led by more and they made Barca suffer on the break, reports Xinhua.

However, two goals from Robert Lewandowski in the 81st and 85th minute drew Barca level and Joao Cancelo produced a fine finish from Gavi’s pass four minutes later to leave Celta stunned and Barca celebrating.

“It was a spectacular fightback. We believed in ourselves right to the end,” commented Barca coach Xavi Hernandez in his post-game press conference.

Girona had momentarily been La Liga leaders after their lunchtime 5-3 thrashing of Mallorca.

Vedat Muriqi put Mallorca ahead from the penalty spot in the third minute, but Girona left them reeling with four goals before the break as David Lopez, Artem Dovbyk, Ivan Martin and Yangel Herrera were all on target.

Winger Savio made it 5-1 in the 56th minute and it was game over, even though Abdon Prats scored two late consolation goals for Mallorca.

Osasuna and Sevilla shared the spoils in an even game in the El Sadar Stadium that ended in a 0-0 draw, where both sides had very similar amounts of possession without creating many clear chances.

Sergio Arribas scored twice for Almeria in their 2-2 draw at home to Valencia, with the midfielder signed from Real Madrid cancelling out Diego Lopez’s opener for the visitors and then drawing them level again after Javi Guerra had again given Valencia the lead.

Athletic Bilbao continued their excellent start to the season on Friday night with a 2-0 win away to Alaves. Inaki Williams opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the first half, before assisting Oihan Sancet for the second after the break.

The only bad news for Athletic was a calf injury suffered by midfielder Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta in the closing minutes.