‘Lakadbaggha’ to have a world digital premiere on June 30 on ZEE5

ZEE5 has just announced the world digital premiere of ‘Lakadbaggha’ Produced by First Ray Films, on June 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced the world digital premiere of ‘Lakadbaggha’ on June 30. Produced by First Ray Films, the first part of this animal lover vigilante universe is directed by Victor Mukherjee and stars credible and popular names like Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles.

The action of the film is done by ‘Ong-Bak’ fame Kecha Kamphakdee and Jha trained in martial arts form ‘Krav Maga’ with Tsahi Shemesh in New York, who has previously trained the ‘Avengers’ cast.

Set in Kolkata, the film follows Arjun (Anshuman Jha), a loner who teaches martial arts to children during the day and turns into a saviour of the street dogs during the night. During his hunt for a lost dog, he comes across an endangered species of an Indian striped hyena (Lakadbaggha) and learns about an illegal animal trade operation in Kolkata.

Will he be able to reunite with his dog while also helping other animals or will he be chased down by crime branch officer Akshara (Riddhi Dogra) who is tasked with the responsibility to find the hooded vigilante whose identity remains mysterious.

A love letter to dogs, ‘Lakadbaggha’ is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures. The film had its world premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and its international premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival.

Director Victor Mukherjee said, “You often read about cruelty against animals, but no one is doing anything about it. So, we wanted to create a commercial film for our voiceless friends and make people to realise that all it takes is just one act of kindness. While ‘Lakadbaggha’ received a great response at the film festivals and during its theatrical run, now with its world digital premiere on ZEE5, I hope that the film reaches more people and sparks a positive change in them.”

Actor Anshuman Jha said, “Animals and action are two of my biggest passions. This film is a culmination of both. It’s high time we treat animal insensitivity as a crime and take action against it. It is disheartening that animal cruelty laws aren’t taken very seriously. ‘Lakadbaggha’ acts like an eye-opener. The film will entertain you, make you more considerate towards these voiceless creatures and make us co-habit with them.”