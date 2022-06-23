Laksh is all set to prove himself once again with Gangster Gangaraju

Hyderabad: Having scored a commercial hit with his last movie ‘Valayam’, young and energetic hero Laksh’s new film titled ‘Gangster Gangaraju’ is releasing tomorrow. Directed by dynamic director Eeshaan Suryaah, it is produced by Padmavati Chadalavada under the banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films and presented by Chadalawada Brothers.

Laksh Chadalavada has come into the limelight for choosing subjects which are not routine and run-of-the-mill stories. Laksh says, “Four years ago, Ishaan Surya, who has worked with Srinu Vaitla and Murugadoss earlier, approached me with a good story. As a producer then who still didn’t consider acting, I kept the script aside. But, post the release of Bichagadu, and the success of Pellichoopulu, Arjun Reddy and Kshanam, I realised that audience will always encourage films with good content.”

Motivated by actors who have become star heroes with the success of their films, Laksh decided to “create an identity for myself as an actor, besides being a producer, and lost 25 kilos”. “I chose a good content film like ‘Valayam’ to debut as an actor in the Telugu industry and received a good response from the audience,” adds Laksh.

After ‘Valayam’, due to the Covid-induced gap in the industry, he couldn’t do another film immediately. “But when Surya narrated the story of ‘Gangster Gangaraju’, and developed it as an out-and-out commercial entertainer with mass elements, I decided to do the movie. The film also has comedy, love, emotions, and action in equal measure which will attract family audiences too,” says Laksh.

Music for the movie is scored by Sai Karthik, while Kanna PC is the cinematographer. “The background score is really amazing, and the second half of the movie has come out very well. I’m sure that the viewers will connect with the movie emotionally. The last 20 minutes are going to be quite exciting and the audience will come back satisfied after watching the film,” adds the producer-turned-hero, who “wants to work in all genres and prove himself as an artiste”. Laksh is open to acting in any role — hero, comedian, antagonist, roles with negative shades, love or family subjects — as long as the film has good content and will be liked by the audience.

Laksh is also doing another film titled ‘Dheera’ “which will be very stylish and different from ‘Gangster Gangaraju'”. While ‘Gangster…’ is a massy movie, ‘Dheera’ will be a youthful entertainer in the backdrop of a city – and the story revolves around a road trip from Vizag to Hyderabad, he shares.

Vedika Dutt is the leading lady of ‘Gangster Gangaraju’, which also has Vennela Kishore, Charan Deep, Srikanth Iyenger, Goparaju Ramana, Nihar Kapoor, Rajeshwari Nair, Satyakrishan, Raviteja Nannimala, Sammeta Gandhi, Rajendra, Anu Manasa, Lavanya Reddy and Annapoorna in other roles.