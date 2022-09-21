Lakshya Samhita bags top honours at Lee Chong Wei Badminton Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Lakshya Samhita defeated Nakshatra 15-12, 15-10 in summit to emerge champion.

Hyderabad: Lakshya Samhita clinched gold in the U-15 girls category in the recently-concluded Lee Chong Wei Badminton Tournament held in Poonamalle, Tamil Nadu.

The 10-year-old defeated Nakshatra 15-12, 15-10 in summit to emerge champion. Lakshya also won two silver medals in the U-13 and U-17 categories. She lost to Ishanika 14-15, 12-15 and Nakshatra 15-10, 15-12 in U-13 and U-17 finals respectively. Her coach Venu Muppala said, “Lakshya Samhita won medals in all the participated categories. She has impressed everyone with her excellent game.”

Results: U-13: Lakshya Samhita lost to 14-15, 12-15; U-15: Lakshya Samhita bt Nakshatra 15-12, 15-10; U-17; Lakshya Samhita lost to Nakshatra 12-12, 10-15.