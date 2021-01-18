Lamar University, a hub of diversity

The university has been nationally recognised for the quality of its core curriculum

Named after the second president of the Republic of Texas and the “Father of Education” in Texas, Lamar University (LU) is an educational provider. LU is Located in Beaumont, Texas and is home to more than 15,000 students. Lamar University is one of the fastest-growing universities and is a member of the Texas State University System.

LU offers more than 100 programmes of study leading to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. The university has small class sizes and a low student-to-faculty ratio and has been nationally recognised for the quality of its core curriculum and the diversity of its student body. The university is divided into five undergraduate colleges, one graduate college, and an honors college. Popular majors include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Nursing, and Business.

LU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctorate degrees. The College of Engineering administers the Texas Centers for Technology Incubation, a family of 11 research centers conducting groundbreaking grant-funded research to spur economic development. All five engineering disciplines in the college, along with LU’s computer science programme, are ABET-accredited, a mark of high-quality standards. The college is one of the top producers nationally of chemical engineering master’s degree graduates.

LU also provides several academic and non-academic facilities and services to students including a library, housing, sports facilities, financial aids and/or scholarships, study abroad and exchange programmes, online courses, distance learning opportunities, as well as administrative services.

The top recruiters employing students from the university include Huntsman Corporation, Lamar University, ExxonMobil Corporation, Beaumont ISD, City of Beaumont, LyondellBasell Industries (LBI), Flowserve Corporation. The most popular job profiles amongst the alumni are mechanical engineer, process engineer, project engineer, electrical engineer, high school teacher, and civil engineer accountant.

Lamar University’s ranking in the 2021 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, #298 – #389. Overall, LU is among the most popular schools for students from outside the United States. They are ranked 167th out of 1,279 in our Overall Most Popular U.S. Colleges & Universities for international students.

Lamar University has been awarded top ranking status for multiple degree programms by Intelligent.com.

• Ranked #1 of 133 universities; compared to 415 programmes in Master’s in English language learning degree programmes

• Ranked #2 of 156 universities; compared to 267 programmes in Master’s in Criminal justice degree programmes

• Ranked #4 of 179 universities; compared to 415 programmes in Engineering degree programmes

• Ranked #8 of 196 universities; compared to 334 programmes in Film degree programmes

• Ranked #11 of 95 universities; compared to 278 programmes in Probation officer degree programmes

• Ranked #21 of 300 universities; compared to 394 programmes in Communications degree programmes

• Ranked #22 of 167 universities; compared to 321 programmes in Counseling degree programs

• Ranked #28 of 225 universities; compared to 374 programmes in MBA in Healthcare management degree programmes

• Ranked #31 of 139 universities; compared to 345 programmes in Master’s in Engineering management degree programmes

• Ranked #32 of 137 universities; compared to 335 programmes in Doctorate in education degree programmes

• Ranked #33 of 127 universities; compared to 248 programmes in Computer Science degree programmes

• Ranked #58 of 103 universities; compared to 337 programmes in Electrical engineering degree programmes

Notable alumni include Elvin Santos, former Vice-President of Honduras, Charles Garrett, CEO of Lyondell, and Bill Macatee, TV sports announcer.

