Land acquisition for Keshavapuram reservoir almost complete, says KTR

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said the land acquisition for Keshavapuram reservoir is almost completed and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be laying foundation for the project shortly.

Acquisition of 1,490 acres for construction of the reservoir is almost done and once the reservoir is constructed, there will be no drinking water crisis in Hyderabad till 2050. The Chief Minister had directed construction of an exclusive reservoir to meet the drinking water requirements of the city and accordingly, the Keshavpuram reservoir was being planned, the Minister said.

The MA&UD Minister who held a review meeting on the progress of the project works with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday, directed the officials to intensify efforts to obtain the second phase permissions from forest department the preliminary permissions were already obtained.

It was the Chief Minister’s vision to have an exclusive reservoir for Hyderabad and ensure there are no drinking water issues in the city on a long term basis. “The Chief Minister will shortly be laying foundation for the project,” he said. The State government will extend all the support to HMWSSB to expedite the project.

This apart, the Minister announced the sewerage treatment capacity will be enhanced in the city. The State government is focusing on clean water bodies and zero discharge of waste into the lakes by constructing more STPs. Currently about 770 MLD of sewage was being treated in the city and this capacity will be increased by additional 1200 MLD capacity, he said.

With the current capacity of sewerage treatment, Hyderabad was already in the top position compared to other Metro cities in terms of sewerage treatment.

To this effect, instructions were issued to the HMWSSB officials to compile a report on the requirement of new STPs as per the Hyderabad Sewerage Master Plan and submit the same to the government in a week.

