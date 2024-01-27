Land dispute victims approach police in Karimnagar

Based on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's instructions after the Praja Darbar, Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty constituted an economic offences wing (EOW) to deal with land dispute incidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Karimnagar: Land grabbing and other land disputes are coming to light one after the other with several victims approaching the police in the district.

A number of incidents of disputing lands by creating fake documents as well as occupying government lands in and around Karimnagar town have taken place during the last few years. There are incidents of political leaders including a few public representatives creating troubles to land owners by forging fake documents of their lands. With the victims approaching the police, two corporators have been arrested already.

Following this, two corporators – Thota Ramulu (12th division) and Jangili Sagar (21st division) – were arrested.

Ramulu was arrested on charges of creating trouble for a retired Singareni employee Kotha Raji Reddy, who complained that though he had all relevant documents, he was prevented from constructing a house by one Cheeti Rama Rao who allegedly forged documents. The corporator had allegedly helped Rama Rao in the issue. Another corporator, Sagar was arrested on the allegation of demanding Rs.40 lakh from a retired government teacher.

In another incident, Durgam Manohar from Rekurthy handed over a representation at Praja Darbar on Friday, regarding the occupation of SRSP canal lands in Rekurthy. He alleged that a government teacher constructed a house by occupying government land with the help of the husband of a corporator. Refuting the allegations, the corporator and her husband on Saturday submitted a representation to SRSP officials asking to draw boundaries for SRSP lands and to demolish illegal structures in SRSP lands.