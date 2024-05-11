People should choose between development and destruction, says Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 08:55 PM

Karimnagar: BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar said the people should decide whether they wanted development or destruction.

If they wanted development, they should vote for the BRS. Stating that people should vote carefully keeping in mind the progress record of the sitting MP, he said Karimnagar would go back to the dark days if BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar was elected.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Vinod Kumar said Sanjay Kumar had never met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds for development of the constituency.

However, during his tenure as MP, Vinod Kumar had met Modi on a number of occasions and gave representations seeking funds for development of the segment. So why should the people cast their votes to Sanjay Kumar, he asked.

There was a possibility of moves to extend Hyderabad as the common capital for another 10 years. If the TDP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, both Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy would make this happen, apart from the Centre announcing Hyderabad as a union territory.

Modi, who merged seven mandals of Khammam district in AP, was likely to announce Hyderabad as UT. So, the presence of more BRS MPs in Lok Sabha was necessary to foil the union government’s attempt, Vinod Kumar said.