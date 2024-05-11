Minister wants KCR to clear stand on reservation abolition

What is the stand of the BRS and Chandrashekhar Rao on the abolition of reservations? the Minister asked at a press conference here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 08:58 PM

Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar wanted the BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to clearly state his stand on the abolition of reservations. The BJP was planning to abolish reservations by changing the constitution after winning 370 to 400 MP seats in the elections. So, what was the stand of the BRS and Chandrashekhar Rao on the abolition of reservations? the Minister asked at a press conference here on Saturday.

That the BJP graph had declined was evident in the last three phases of parliament elections. The fear of the party’s diminishing popularity was clearly visible on the face of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unable to digest it, Modi was making irresponsible statements. The BJP was planning to win more seats by making religious and provocative statements. As part of it, Modi made irresponsible statements stating that property of the country would be distributed among the Muslims if the Congress was elected to power.

It was improper on part of the PM to make such objectionable comments. It was the Congress party, which took constructive decisions for the development of the country. He emphasized the need to protect democracy by ending the dictatorial rule by electing congress party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

On the implementation of welfare schemes in the state, Prabhakar said new ration cards would be issued after the model code of conduct was lifted. Similarly new pensions would be sanctioned and pensions amounts would be increased to Rs 4,000. He said the govenment would waive Rs 2 lakh farm loan in August and every assembly segment would get sanction for 3500 Indiramma houses.